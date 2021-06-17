During her interview with Inside The Ropes, Chelsea Green explained a stable idea that she has involving some of the recently released WWE female stars. Here’s what she had to say:

Definitely Vanessa Borne. I wouldn’t mind both or one of the IIconics … I would like both, but then I also think Santana – she just has such a history with the indies and is so great. I would have like a giant girl band – like Spice Girls – with the IIconics, Vanessa, me and Santana.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.