Chelsea Green is opening up about the heart procedure she underwent earlier this year and the frightening health scare that led to it.

The WWE star appeared on TMZ’s Inside The Ring and discussed her May 2026 surgery to treat supraventricular tachycardia (see video below), a condition she said she had been dealing with for nearly a decade. Green recalled finally receiving a diagnosis after her heart rate suddenly spiked while she was at a Fanatics signing.

“I was sitting doing a signing. I hadn’t had an energy drink; I hadn’t been drinking coffee. I was just sitting there relaxing, hanging out with the Fanatics guys, and my heart rate jumped up to 228 beats per minute at a resting state. It stayed like that for well over 10 minutes, probably just under 15.”

Green explained that the unusually long episode allowed paramedics to perform an EKG, which ultimately identified the issue and led to emergency surgery.

“Because it was so long, we were able to get the paramedics to come and do an EKG, and that is basically how we finally were able to catch it and book emergency SVT ablation surgery.”

She admitted one of her biggest fears was suffering an episode during a WWE match, believing the consequences could have been catastrophic.

“That was my fear, is that if it started in the ring, was it ever going to stop? I cannot be in the ring in front of 10 or 20,000 people and go into tachycardia and still finish a match. The risk of death is obviously huge.”

Once doctors identified the condition, Green said there was no time to wait.

“When we finally caught it, I had to get surgery immediately. I think we caught it on a Saturday afternoon, and I was in surgery by Wednesday or Thursday.”

Green also revealed that the procedure itself was an emotional experience, including waking up while doctors were still operating so they could intentionally trigger her condition to confirm the treatment had worked.

“When I finally was in surgery, or going into surgery, I think that’s when everything really hit. The process of going to get that surgery, walking in through those doors, having it explained to me, being on the table, being woken up mid-surgery for them to send you into tachycardia to then prove that the surgery they did would help you, all of that was very, very traumatic.”

She said the experience stayed with her long after the operation was over.

“When I came out of it, I had, like, weird PTSD of being in that surgery and being woken up while still on the table and having them still operate.”