Chelsea Green has responded publicly to comments made about her role in WWE that aired during season two of WWE: Unreal on Netflix.

During the series, WWE producer Michael Hayes discussed Green’s position on the roster, describing her as highly entertaining but not someone intended to occupy the same roles as top stars like Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton. Hayes suggested that Green’s primary value is in helping elevate talents positioned above her on the card.

Green addressed those remarks in detail while appearing on an episode of Reality Checked on SiriusXM. The following comments from Green were sent to Fightful.

“Okay, this is tea ladies because I have not done media since this came out. This really, really ruffled some feathers. So one of the head producers of WWE, his name is Michael Hayes. He works very closely with our boss, Triple H, and he basically on ‘Unreal’ said, you know, ‘Chelsea makes the most out of her time, so we don’t need to give her 30 minutes. We give her 30 seconds, and she does the same work, which is great because she’s not meant to be here for 30 minutes. She’s not meant to be the top girl. She’s meant to elevate all those girls to be in that top position, to be a main eventer.’”

Green went on to explain how hearing those comments publicly impacted her, despite viewing herself as self-aware about her standing within the company.

“It’s crazy because I’m a self-aware human being, so I know my kind of place on the totem pole in this fake hierarchy that is wrestling. But to actually hear it, to actually hear that there was a ceiling put on me, it’s different. You can’t help but be pissed off and a little upset and just aggravated at the fact that you thought that there was maybe a chance that there wasn’t that ceiling, that maybe it was all in your head and that it was confirmed and it wasn’t confirmed to me, it was confirmed on national television.”

WWE Unreal season two is available now for Netflix subscribers.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s WWE Status After Not Turning Up In Royal Rumble Match