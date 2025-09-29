Nia Jax has been on the receiving end of a ton of online criticism following a significant botch on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in the main event of the evening, setting up the Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer champion versus champion showdown for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event.

During the contest, an outside sequence saw Jax shove Cargill into the steel steps with extra impact, leaving Cargill with a deep cut on her forehead. The injury, combined with a miscommunication during the finish, led many fans online to point the finger at Jax, sparking another wave of criticism toward the WWE veteran.

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) took to social media to defend Jax, pushing back against the negative fan reaction.

“Shut the f**k up,” Corbin wrote via X in response to a fan posting about the topic. “You have no idea what you are talking about.”

Corbin’s post garnered a response from current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, who not only defended Jax, but also referred to her as a “locker room leader” for the women’s division.

“The internet not knowing that Nia is one of the best is the biggest travesty,” Green wrote. “We’re lucky to have her as a locker room leader.”