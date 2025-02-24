In a new video that was posted on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore (Eugene) commented on his biggest royalty payouts after appearing in several WWE video games.

On his video game royalty checks: “So I was on WrestleMania 21, which came out, I think, in April, and that would have been on one quarter royalty check. Then I was in Day of Reckoning, which came out, I think, in maybe August, which would have been on the next quarter royalty check. But the SmackDown vs. Raw 2006 came out in November of 2005 right before Christmas, and it was a huge seller.”

On receiving his biggest royalty check from SmackDown vs. RAW 2006: “So this video game was the biggest payday on a quarter royalty check that I made. For that quarter royalty check, I was always told you’re not supposed to say specific numbers, but I made $86,000. In one quarter royalty check. I’ll say it again: $86,000, and my mind was blown.”

On getting an $86,000 royalty check: “I made $86,000 in one quarter royalty check. My God, I could have bought a house. I could have bought several cars. I could have bought a vacation. I could have bought, I don’t know, new hair. I could have bought anything. $86,000 for being in one video game. Can you imagine what guys like The Rock and Stone Cold were making for being in several video games, time after time? These guys had to be making millions on a core royalty check. I was happy with $86,000, the biggest check I ever made in my life.”

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven attempted to create their own homage to the 2000 cheerleading comedy Bring It On, after seeing Bianca Belair and Naomi’s tribute. The reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions had previously paid homage with Clovers-inspired gear and a routine.

In response, Green posted a video of herself dressed in a Toros cheerleader outfit, trying to get Niven to join her in the routine. However, Niven appeared uninterested in participating.

And finally, A&E has released the synopses for next week’s episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals & WWE’s Greatest Moments, as you can see below:

WWE LFG: “The Legends get a double-dose of help from former colleagues and champions Brian “Road Dogg” James and Michelle McCool; One Future Great adds a finishing move to her developing repertoire.”

WWE Rivals: “Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior – The immortal Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior are the premiere real-life superheroes that dominated an era; two forces of good colliding inside the squared circle; but behind the scenes, jealousy torpedoed their working relationship.”

WWE’s Greatest Moments: “Smackdown: The First Decade – Featuring the biggest stars in professional wrestling such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan and John Cena, WWE’s SmackDown is the premiere destination for the most exciting matches, and entertaining moments on network television.”