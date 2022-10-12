WWE is reportedly bringing back Chelsea Green.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE officials have “significant interest” in bringing Green back. It was speculated that if she is offered a deal, it would be for the main roster, not WWE NXT.

Green is currently working with Impact Wrestling, but she and Deonna Purrazzo dropped the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles to Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view last weekend. It was reported back in August that Green was working in Impact without a contract.

Green competed on the 2015 edition of WWE Tough Enough, finishing in 4th place among the female competitors. After runs with Lucha Underground and Impact, Green signed with WWE in October 2018, and worked NXT until being called up to SmackDown in November 2020. She suffered another wrist injury that night, which forced plans for Green to be nixed. She was then released on April 15, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Green has worked for Impact, ROH and others since leaving WWE.

There’s no word yet on if there are talks between the two sides, and when Green might return, but we will keep you updated.

