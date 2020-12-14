Chelsea Green is on the sidelines after breaking her wrist while working her main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown last month.

The former NXT star took to social media to update fans on her recovery from the surgery that she had to get to fix the injury.

Green posted to her Twitter account noting the following:

Wow the last month has gone by QUICK… Every day my arm gets stronger, my rehab gets easier, and I’m closer to making my (6th?) @WWE main roster debut.