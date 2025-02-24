On the November 22, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill was attacked on the loading dock and loaded into an ambulance, sparking an investigation into the incident. However, the case went cold until new footage emerged in February, revealing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the scene of the crime.

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, Liv Morgan revealed that she believes there’s been a big misunderstanding. She said,

“I would like to say, in the history of Liv Morgan, there’s not been one time when I didn’t scream and brag about whatever I had just done. How many times did I scream I took Rhea’s man? How many times did I scream I retired Becky Lynch? I think that this is a huge misunderstanding. I think that that beatdown was highly unwarranted. But I was there at the scene.”

Earlier today, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green held a press briefing where she addressed various tough questions. She responded to allegations from Vanessa Hudgens about having an “oily T-zone” and was also asked about her stance on the 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as whether she’d consider partnering with Michin.

The press conference became heated at one point, prompting Piper Niven to step in and ensure things were handled smoothly. Despite the chaos, Chelsea’s reign was firmly celebrated.

🫡🇺🇸 Press briefing with the @WWE United States Champion pic.twitter.com/MiQNPIm9yY — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 24, 2025

Natalya believes that Tiffany Stratton will bring something great out of Charlotte Flair in their upcoming match at WrestleMania 41. This follows Charlotte’s announcement on the February 14th edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, where she chose Stratton as her opponent for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Natalya shared her thoughts in an interview with the Toronto Sun, expressing confidence that Stratton will push Flair to deliver an exceptional performance. She said,

“I think it’s gonna be such a great match because you see Tiffany when she was first debuting and she was in NXT. She talked, she’d spoken, she’d done interviews saying that she had really looked up to Charlotte. So there is already a built in story of like, you know, Tiffany was kind of like she wanted to get into wrestling because of Charlotte. So, she’s inspired by Charlotte. I’m somebody that’s had the privilege to see all these different layers and phases of Charlotte. I was the one that had this breakthrough match with Charlotte. I’m so grateful even to this day just to be able to have shared so many special moments in my career against Charlotte. I’m excited to see her give Tiffany what I think could be one of the matches of Tiffany’s career. I think that Charlotte is going to give Tiffany a run for her money. She’s going to remind Tiffany of who she is. But I also think that Tiffany is going to bring something great out in Charlotte. I think they have similarities, they have differences, but they have similarities even in their move set. So I think with that being said, I think it’s going to be an awesome match.”

Roxanne Perez began her wrestling journey at the age of 16, training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling school. She had a notable run in Ring of Honor before joining WWE, where she became a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Perez is now making her mark on WWE RAW, having qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber.

In an interview with Jon Alba for The Takedown on SI, Booker T described her as the ideal WWE developmental talent. He said,

“She’s exactly what we’re striving for, as far as coming in and picking it up. But Roxanne Perez, who started learning television wrestling at 16 years old. She’s, that’s all she’s known, is working television. She’s, I mean, she worked out there on the independent scene for a second. But all she’s known is television wrestling, and I think that’s why she’s had such a great rise in WWE is because, you know, I watch her and just the small, little bitty things that her and I have talked about so many times.”

He continued, “It is kind of crazy because, she comes back to me, or she would come back to be on a weekly basis and go, you know, ‘what did you see?’ I go, ‘man, I couldn’t see anything. Let’s try next week.’ She’d come again, and I did. So that’s what, I think what we’re trying to work with and get to the point with these young guys to where they can learn it, get comfortable with it because it is very technical. It is very difficult.”

(h/t – Fightful)