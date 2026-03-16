Chelsea Green says her recovery from a broken ankle is progressing, though her in-ring status for WrestleMania season remains uncertain.

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion has continued appearing on television despite the injury, often incorporating the situation into comedic segments on WWE SmackDown. While those appearances may play into her character work, Green confirmed that the injury itself is legitimate and that she is still actively working through rehabilitation.

Speaking on the “Beyond The Bell Podcast,” Green explained that while the ankle remains sore, she has seen encouraging progress in her recovery.

“Everything is great. My ankle is very sore, but we’re making huge progress.”

Green also noted that the timing of the injury has been frustrating given WWE’s current build toward WrestleMania 42.

“Which is great and necessary, especially entering WrestleMania season! I cannot be missing WrestleMania.”

During the interview, Green mentioned she is currently spending time in Los Angeles and has been using the opportunity to expand her career beyond wrestling while she recovers.

Earlier this month, Green also shared additional details about the injury itself. She revealed that the damage involves a chipped and cracked inner ankle bone, an issue that requires careful rehabilitation before she can safely return to competition.

Because of the storyline-heavy nature of WWE television, some fans have questioned whether the injury might be part of an angle. Green addressed those doubts, noting that she remains focused on recovery rather than speculation surrounding the situation.

Although she has expressed optimism about her progress, Green did not indicate that she expects to wrestle at WrestleMania 42. At this stage, it appears more likely she will still be part of the event in some capacity without actually competing in a match.