Chelsea Green has apologized for her CBS interview comments about the passing of Hulk Hogan.

The first-ever former WWE Women’s United States Champion appeared on CBS for an interview this week and afterwards, fans were apparently unhappy with how she handled it.

Fans expressed frustration with Green’s comments, criticizing her for not addressing Hogan’s history of racist remarks and controversial political views.

In response, Green took to social media on Friday to clarify her stance, stating that she does not condone racism and aimed to acknowledge Hogan’s passing in a respectful way, while recognizing the complexity of his legacy.

“A significant part of my role at WWE involves engaging with the public [and] responding to questions, often on live platforms,” Green wrote in an apology on X today. “Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period.”

Green continued, “If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn. ILY my PatriHOTS, President Chelsea.”