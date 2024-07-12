WWE Superstars have started to react to the rumors of new women’s championships being added to the mix in the near future.

As noted, Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported recently that WWE is planning to introduce new Women’s Intercontinental and Women’s United States Championships to the mix.

In a new appearance on The Masked Man podcast, Chelsea Green reacted to the rumors.

“I don’t know that it’s been confirmed because I don’t know it, I only saw it on the internet. So whatever you guys are reading, I’m also reading too,” Green said. “I mean, of course I’m like hoping and praying that that’s true. Because any more spotlights that the women can get would be amazing. I do think it’s long overdue. Again, it’s just another step in the right direction. I didn’t even think this could happen two years ago, and then now, I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course it’s happening. It has to happen. Now that it’s on the internet, we need this to happen.’”

Green continued, “Obviously, I think it would be amazing to showcase the women that could be the champions in the future but maybe we don’t see them in that light right now. Maybe we see them as kind of floaters, or maybe they haven’t locked down their character, or maybe they’re a funny girl — maybe me [laughs]. There’s all these women that I just feel like — we have so much talent, and we’re not able to showcase it all the time. And so putting another title in the mix I think would just up the ante for that kind of mid-level girl who, we know we can elevate them, we know they can get there, but maybe the fans don’t believe in them yet. Maybe they need that championship to showcase that they can really lead a division. I think, if this comes to fruition, this will be a game-changer for the women’s locker room on Raw and SmackDown.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.