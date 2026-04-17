Bad Bunny is a well-respected international music artist, who even gets near-universal praise from the world of WWE.

Near-universal.

Chelsea Green broke the mold, sharing seemingly the first non-positive story regarding Bad Bunny and pro wrestling during an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast.

While on the popular pro wrestling program, the former WWE Women’s United States Champion reflected on the time she caught Bad Bunny pretending not to be able to speak English so he could ignore her backstage in WWE.

“So, I would have hyped up Bad Bunny, but one time… backstage in WWE, he legit deadass looked me dead in the eyes and pretended he did not know how to speak English,” she recalled. “To me, when I was talking to him about a movie role I had auditioned for that he was in, looked me in the eyes, pretended like he didn’t know English and then went out and cut a promo in English and I was so heartbroken and so embarrassed.”

Green added, “I don’t get embarrassed easily. So he’s off the list. You’re dead.”