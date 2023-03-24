Chelsea Green opens up about her WWE return.

The company star spoke on this topic during her recent appearance on the Die Woche Instagram program, where she also discussed her desire to co-host WrestleMania 40 with this year’s main host, The Miz. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her Royal Rumble return and setting a new record for being the fastest eliminated:

Well, it was very exciting (to return at WWE Royal Rumble). But a little shorter than I anticipated… Look, that five seconds of fame is gonna last forever because I did set a record. It might not have been a record that I wanted but I set a record and I’m about to be in the record books and they are about to have to replay clips of me for years to come.

Would love to co-host WrestleMania 40 with The Miz:

Also, if The Miz needs help hosting WrestleMania, I can also do that. I know the people really, really love me. They connect to me the same way they connect to The Miz. We’ve got a massive following, we really the have best outfits to showcase something like that so, besides being really the first candidate to take over the management position on Raw (from Adam Pearce), I could also be a host as well. I really wear plenty of hats. I don’t know if you know that but I’m letting you know now. I’m a jill of many trades. Not all, but we’re working on it.

Green teamed with Piper Niven in a losing effort against Bianca Belair and Asuka on last week’s edition of Raw.

