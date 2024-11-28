Congratulations are in order for “The Hot Mess” of WWE.

Chelsea Green hit a social media milestone on Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving Eve on November 27, 2024, the WWE Superstar surfaced on social media to release a special video thanking fans for helping her reach the social media milestone of one-million followers.

“THANKFUL for my 1m followers on Instagram,” Green wrote via X. “Thankful for all of them except these haters.”

Along with Green, the video features comments from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, WWE commentator Michael Cole, WWE Superstar Michin and others.

Watch the 1-million follower social media milestone video announcement from Chelsea Green via the media player embedded below.