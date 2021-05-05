Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Chelsea Green recently spoke to Cultaholic about the number of characters she pitched to WWE prior to her release. Hear what she had to say below.

Oh my gosh, I had so many. I had a Daisy Duke character, I had a sexy nun character for The Messiah [Seth Rollins]. Like what would be The Messiah’s follower or worshipper. I pitched to be Dominik’s girlfriend. I pitched so many. One of my favorites that I pitched was being a TRIIconic. So like trying to get in and be with them and do a fake Aussie accent and try and split them up, but have them realize that I’m really the crazy one.

Green also revealed some interesting news on her 50 Shades of Green podcast. She ays she was told that she’d only get hired by WWE if Billie Kaye or Peyton Royce didn’t pass a physical because they all look too similar.

These girls have been my ride-or-dies, especially throughout my time in WWE. Funny story, actually, I was told that I would only get a job at NXT if Cass and Jess, aka The IIconics, didn’t pass their medicals because the three of us look so similar. Which, I actually love now. I think it’s such a compliment. Jokes on them, because they still hired me, right?

