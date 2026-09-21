Chelsea Green’s mother apparently had a message she had been waiting to deliver to WWE producer Michael Hayes.

The history between Hayes and Green has been discussed publicly in the past, and the subject came up again when the reigning WWE Women’s Champion made a cameo appearance on her husband Matt Cardona’s Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (see video below).

During the appearance, Green revealed that her mother approached Hayes and bluntly told him, “F**k you.”

“My mom said — went up to Michael Hayes and said — did she say, ‘Do you know who I am?’ Or did she say, ‘Do you know who I am? I’m Chelsea’s mom and I’ve wanted to tell you something,’ and he said, ‘Oh yeah? What did you wanna tell me?’ She said, ‘F**k you,’ and that’s it.”

According to Green, Hayes then returned to WWE’s producer’s office and told others about the interaction.

“Nothing else, and then Michael Hayes went back to the producer’s office and told every single person there so now Bruce Prichard is asking me…” Green continued. “I’ve been fired for way less…”

Green was initially recognized as the Interim WWE Women’s Champion while Rhea Ripley recovered from a torn meniscus. She has since been officially recognized as WWE Women’s Champion.