Chelsea Green’s memorable return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble lasted just five seconds, but it was apparently her idea all along.

Green made her surprise return to the company during the Women’s Royal Rumble match, only to be immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley in what became the shortest appearance in the history of the Women’s Royal Rumble.

During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore and The Collection, Green revealed that the original plans called for her to remain in the match for approximately six additional entrants before being eliminated. However, she personally pushed for the quick elimination instead.

“That was step one, you know, like coming back and them saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in the Rumble, and at first being in it for about, I believe I was in it, you know, for about six numbers before I was going to be eliminated,” Green recalled.

She continued, “And I begged them to let me be in it for a short amount of time, and I’ll never forget standing in front of Rhea right before she goes out, and I said to her, ‘if we don’t beat the record for shortest amount of time in the Rumble, I’m going to be so mad at you because I’ll run, I’ll run right across the ring, but you know, you got to toss my ass out of there.’”

Although her return was over almost as quickly as it began, Green believes the moment played an important role in establishing the character that would go on to enjoy considerable success in WWE over the following years.

“Now I’m like, man, that was really critical to setting the tone really for the next few years,” she concluded.