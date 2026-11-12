Chelsea Green is still waiting for the Plaza Hotel to make good on a promise made following a controversial incident involving the WWE Superstar in 2024.

Back in April 2024, Green publicly called out the famous New York City hotel after claiming that she and fellow WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri were accused of being escorts while attempting to enter the hotel’s bar.

The situation eventually resulted in a formal apology from the Plaza Hotel, along with a “make-good” offer intended to compensate Green for the experience.

Unfortunately, things apparently didn’t work out as promised.

During an October 2025 update, Green revealed that the offer had been rescinded. Now, more than two years after the original incident, the WWE star says the matter remains unresolved.

While appearing on the latest episode of ‘What Do You Want To Talk About?’ with Cody Rhodes, Green revisited the controversy and explained how a representative from the hotel initially reached out to smooth things over.

“I tweeted a picture of the two bodyguards who told me I was an escort. The sweetest man from the Plaza Hotel called me. Sweet, sweet man. He went on and on about how he was going to train them and he was going to give me a free stay at anywhere in the world.”

According to Green, however, the promised complimentary stay was nowhere to be found when she attempted to take advantage of the offer.

“Let me tell you something. Last year, I went to go redeem my free stay and it didn’t exist! He lied. It didn’t exist. I want to stay there at Christmas. I love the Plaza Hotel. I need a Macaulay Culkin moment.”

The timing could become an issue for Green, as the Plaza Hotel is scheduled to temporarily close in January 2027 for an extensive renovation project expected to last at least four years.

Elsewhere during the conversation with Rhodes, Green discussed her in-ring career and made an interesting admission about her work since returning to WWE.

When asked to identify her favorite match from her 13-year wrestling career, Green acknowledged that none of her matches since returning to WWE would make the cut.

“Since I came back to WWE, none of those will ever be my favorite wrestling matches,” she responded. “I thought it would be the opposite. I thought I would be having all my best and most beloved wrestling matches in WWE, but I’m actually so much harder on myself in WWE.”

Green explained that the issue isn’t necessarily a lack of memorable experiences, but rather the increasingly high expectations she has placed on herself as a performer.

“My standard has risen,” she continued. “And I haven’t met my standard yet. Hopefully, I will. Hopefully the next time we talk I can say, ‘That’s the one.’ Some of the best matches I ever had were out there on the indies. I don’t even know what town. I just remember the opponent and the feelings.”

The same episode of the podcast also featured Cody Rhodes revealing why he had to recently apologize to two WWE Superstars behind-the-scenes.