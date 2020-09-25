WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green took to Facebook this week and confirmed that she has been away due to a recent bout with COVID-19.

Green noted that she has recovered from the virus, and is “out & about” once again.

“It feels so good to be out & about again after testing positive for COVID. I’m thankful I’m starting to feel like myself. WEAR YOUR MASKS people!! [heart emoji]”

Green has been away from NXT TV since firing Robert Stone as her manager back on May 27. There had been rumors on WWE keeping her off TV due to a call-up to RAW, but that has not happened yet. There’s no word yet on when she came down with the coronavirus, or when she will be back in action.

Stay tuned for updates on Green’s status.

