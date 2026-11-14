Chelsea Green has opened up about the challenges of traveling to Saudi Arabia for WWE events, while also sharing some high praise for the fans who attended this year’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

During a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, Green discussed the lengthy travel involved in making the trip overseas, explaining that the extended flights actually provide WWE talent with a rare opportunity to catch up on much-needed sleep.

“I mean, the travel is always really, really rough on your body because you’re going so far,” Green said. “But I think what people don’t realize, because my regular friends will always be like, ‘how on earth are you gonna sit on that plane for 20 plus hours?’ I think what people don’t realize is that’s the only time we get to sleep. Like when I tell you, we get on that plane and all of us sleep a solid 10 plus hours, I’m not joking.”

Green went on to explain that the demanding WWE schedule often leaves performers with very little time to rest, making the long flights something she actually looks forward to.

“WWE superstars are some of the most busy athletes, performers, actors that I’ve ever met,” she continued. “Like we rarely get an eight hour sleep. Usually it’s about four hours and then we’re onto the next show, onto the next city, onto the next event. So it’s kind of nice. Like it’s our time to decompress both there and back, and I actually really enjoy it because of that.”

The conversation then shifted to performing in Saudi Arabia, where WWE’s female Superstars wear specially designed, full-body ring gear. Green revealed that the women enjoy creating their unique outfits for the shows, although there is always some uncertainty about how the local audience will respond to their matches.

“Then onto the fans. So it’s funny because we love going to Saudi Arabia and putting on those one piece outfits. Like the girls love wearing them, love designing them, love performing in them, but we never know how the fans are going to react as females in the ring. We never know. Are they going to give us exactly what we think they’re going to give us? Are they not like, it’s very, it’s usually we can predict what American fans and what European fans are going to give us in terms of reaction, but we never know.”

As far as the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event on November 7 in Riyadh was concerned, however, Green had nothing but positive things to say about the audience.

“But I would love- I would say this is one of my favorite crowds, specifically this crowd at Crown Jewel,” Green added. “Like they were hot start to finish. They were singing everyone’s songs. They were reacting my entire match. Like I can’t speak for anyone else’s, but my entire match, they were giving Liv and I what we wanted and that’s special. So I have no notes on the Saudi Arabian crowd at Crown Jewel. I in fact would go back and do it over again.”

Green competed against Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel, defeating her to capture the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship before Tiffany Stratton cashed in to take the title later in the evening.

Elsewhere during the interview, Green reflected on her WWE career resurgence, admitting that she never imagined achieving this level of success when she returned to the company following her release during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No, short answer, no, it’s insane,” Green said. “Because when I was released during the pandemic, I told myself, I almost let go of those dreams and those goals, and I said to myself, whatever happens, happens. If I ever get back to WWE, if I get on Raw or SmackDown, if I ever wrestle on a premium live event, you know, I’ll make the most of my time. But I never ever said to myself, ‘okay, now you’re gonna get back and you’re gonna do all the things that you didn’t do your first round,’ because it seems so far fetched. I just can’t believe that now we’re here and only a couple of years later and all of these, you know, championships under my belt, like where did creative go wrong in booking me this way?”