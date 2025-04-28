The nation is in mourning — at least, according to Chelsea Green — following her loss of the Women’s United States Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Green posted an image of the U.S. flag flying at half-staff, announcing that she had “left the Oval Office.”

Traditionally, the president orders flags flown at half-staff to honor the passing of officials, former leaders, or foreign dignitaries.

However, the flag is also lowered during times of national tragedy — and for Green, her title loss to Zelina Vega on the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown certainly qualifies.

Goodbye for now @WWE

This is my farewell address 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/tpIAMNI3wW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Insight” podcast, Bayley discussed her friendship with Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) outside of WWE and AEW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On going to watch Mercedes Mone wrestle outside of WWE: “When I’ve gone to watch [Mercedes] wrestle, it was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me and the office [where it] was like, ‘Is this okay?’ They told me the dos and the don’ts. On her side and with her, everything’s fine, but I don’t ever want to disrespect WWE. I don’t ever want to come off bad or like a traitor or anything like that. ”

On supporting her best friend wherever she wrestles: “I love wrestling. If there’s one thing that the fans know or that WWE knows is I love this and I’m going to support any type of wrestling or any company, but wherever my best friend goes, I want to be there for her.”

On her friendship with Mone: “She’s been there for me. There’s been [WWE] shows that she’s come to and nobody knows. Big moments for me, and I’m not going to say when they were, but she’s been in the crowd.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Tommy Dreamer commented on Bron Breakker forging an alliance with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on last week’s episode of WWE RAW.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Paul Heyman’s character: “If you understand what Paul Heyman is, Paul Heyman is the fish that attaches himself to the Great White, he is the fish that attaches himself to the whale. He needs to — for his life existence to continue, for him to live, because that thing that sticks to the shark, or the whale, when the whale eats, that thing eats the fish; and that’s Paul.”

On Paul Heyman aligning with Bron Breakker: “And Paul realizes that Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. We’ve all seen it since Bron came up. As long as Bron stays healthy and gets the right people in his ears, Bron will be a megastar for years to come. That is where Paul’s bread will be buttered until Paul wants to retire.”