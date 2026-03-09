Chelsea Green is not someone who is used strictly to make other people stars in WWE.

She is one herself.

Clearly.

Despite feelings to the contrary shared by Michael Hayes on WWE Unreal on Netflix, it has been clear from the backlash coming out of his remarks that he is in the absolute minority with his opinions.

Opinions that he has since walked back and apologized for.

“Michael Hayes has apologized to me and we’ve spoken about it and everything,” Green said while touching on the topic during an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

As the conversation continued, Green spoke about how The Undertaker defended her when discussing Hayes’ comments on his own Six Feet Under podcast.

“I check my texts, and he’s texted that to me, too,” Green said of ‘The Deadman.’ “He has doubled down, got my phone number and texted me to hype me up. My sister and I had this crazy moment of, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m doing it. I’m really doing it.’ I know everyone says, ‘You’re so funny. I watched you, and that’s hilarious,’ but there are always the same girls that are everyone’s favorite wrestlers. Rhea (Ripley) is always going to be everyone’s favorite wrestler. Stephanie (Vaquer) is always going to be everyone’s favorite wrestler. I’m used to that, and I support them, champion them, and they are my favorite wrestlers too.”

Green continued, “But to hear Undertaker saying my name and sticking up for little ol’ me, and saying it with such conviction. He did not hesitate for a second. He told me that in the text. What is my life! Undertaker! I’m so thankful because I feel like he really stood ten toes down on how he felt. At the end of the day, I know Undertaker has had my back because he booked me to win the Mixed AAA Tag Titles. He has believed in me since before Michael Hayes said that. Someone of that high status in wrestling, that means a lot to me. He doesn’t waste his breath on anyone.”