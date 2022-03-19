Pro-wrestling star Chelsea Green recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm to hype this weekend’s Crockett Cup tournament, and discuss a number of different topics, which include Green’s thoughts on potentially becoming the NWA women’s champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says fans would love NWA if they gave it a chance:

“I mean, first of all, I just feel like people don’t like what they don’t know. I feel like if you watch it, and you put time into investing into the product and the performers, then you’ll love it. If you don’t, and you don’t give it a chance, and all you do is see a clip on social media and shit on it, well then more fool you. Because people have said that all along about every other company but WWE, but when you take the time to actually watch the storylines, and watch the character development, and watch the fights that these people have, I just…I don’t agree with that, I think that those are just people that are kind of like closing their eyes and following the crowd.”

Says if she won the NWA women’s title she would bring it all over the world:

“But, that is exactly what I want to bring to NWA. We absolutely do not have enough eyes on this product, and not only that, we don’t have enough eyes on the championships. I would be taking that title everywhere. I would be posting it all over social media, I would be taking it to signings and conventions and things like that. It’s so obvious that that’s what we need. We need champions like [Matt Cardona] is doing, who is taking that belt and defending it all over the world, and bringing it national attention. This is National Wrestling Alliance, and where are these belts being taken? To Kamille’s house with her dogs? Give it to me, and I’ll take it around the goddamned world.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)