Chelsea Green has waited a decade for recognition.

After sharing the ring with highly-touted international women’s wrestling prospect Giulia on this week’s stacked episode of WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on USA Network,” she says she’ll have to wait some more.

The WWE main roster star surfaced on social media on Thursday and reacted to a report pointing out that the segment on the September 10 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, FL. that featured her match against the debuting Giulia was the highest-rated on the show.

The segment that included Green vs. Giulia drew as high as 709,000 viewers, by far the viewership peak for the episode as a whole on 9/10, which finished with 628,000 total viewers for the show as a whole.

Responding to this on X on Thursday, Green wrote, “I waited 10 years for recognition, I guess I can wait a little longer.”