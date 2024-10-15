Chelsea Green is coming to your home for Westerns.

And she’s bringing her acting chops with her.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on social media this week with photos of herself on the set of a television series she will be guest-starring on.

Fresh off of her loss in the Dumpster Match to Michin on WWE SmackDown in Nashville, TN., Green is currently filming a role for a character named Shelby Hughes on the INSP TV program, “Blue Ridge.”

“Day 1 on the set of BLUE RIDGE as Shelby Hughes,” wrote Green via X.

Check out the photos below.