Chelsea Green made an appearance on The Bleav In Pro Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE star noted that her “Chelsea’s Got Talent” storyline on social media was one that she wished had gone longer than it did.

“I had so much fun watching those submissions come in,” Green said. “I wish it went on a little longer, but Piper’s here now.” “You just have to throw sh** against a wall and see what sticks,” she said. “That was not my only idea. I had a list of about five or six ideas as I do for my pitches, as I do for everything, and when I threw it against a wall and it stuck immediately I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go.’ I don’t know that that was ever going to be on TV. That was just me. It was just me doing it. I never asked for permission.”

