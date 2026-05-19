It’s time to pledge your allegiance.

To Blue Ridge.

Season 2.

Former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green surfaced via social media on Tuesday to share a special first look at herself in her television acting debut in season two of INSP’s “Blue Ridge” series, where she portrays the character Shelby Hughes.

“Set your alarms – Blue Ridge season 2 premieres July 19 on INSP TV,” Green wrote via Instagram (see below). “I’m honored to have been able to work alongside the amazing cast [and] crew of Blue Ridge!”

Green continued, “It was such a perfect introduction to TV. Thank you to Gary Wheeler Film for the opportunity to be Shelby.”

The second season of Blue Ridge premieres on July 19 via INSP TV.