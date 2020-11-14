Chelsea Green reportedly broke her wrist during Friday’s WWE SmackDown debut.

As noted at this link, Green made her blue brand arrival in the Survivor Series qualifier that featured winner Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Green barely worked the match and disappeared early on after getting kicked off the apron by Morgan.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Green broke her wrist in the match. She was originally scheduled to win, but the change had to be called on the fly and Morgan won.

The situation was described as “hectic” at ringside.

Stay tuned for updates on Green’s status.

UPDATE: WWE issued the following statement and confirmed that Green injured her left wrist.

Chelsea Green medical update During the Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match for the opportunity to qualify for the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team on Friday evening, Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist. Chelsea was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

