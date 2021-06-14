On the latest edition of her Green With Envy podcast pro-wrestling star and current free agent Chelsea Green spoke about her admiration for the legendary Mickie James, and how much she’s looking forward to watching James take the NWA to the next level. Green also adds that she hopes to be the headliner of the NWA’s first all-women’s pay per view, which James will be producing. Highlights are below.

How much she admires Mickie James and is looking forward to her work with the NWA:

I mean, this is only messy because WWE fired Mickie James or, should I say, ‘released.’ My dad doesn’t like it when I say ‘fired’. WWE must be fucking shaking in their boots right now because Mickie James is going for gold. She was just hired on by NWA to be an executive producer for the first-ever all-women’s NWA pay-per-view. I am so excited. “[Mickie] is amazing. Clearly, she has pushed for this for years and has been overlooked. So, I am so happy that she’s headed to NWA. She’s going to be with her husband, be with her family, and [she] gets to start this amazing all-women’s pay per view. I feel like I mean, it can’t just be a pay-per-view, right? They’ve got to do an all-women’s show. They must, if they’re going to hire Mickie James on. She is such an icon for all of the women. I mean, not just women, but all the women in professional wrestling. She is the epitome of talent, character, wrestling ability, promo skill, everything, which is why obviously I absolutely love her. You know, I definitely based the ‘Hot Mess’ off of shades of Mickie James versus Trish Stratus. So I love Mickie, I’m so excited for this pay per view that pay per view is again, it’s an NWA pay per view. It’s called Empowerrr, which I love and it is going to be going live on August 28. In the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis.

Says she wants to main event the NWA all-women’s PPV:

I’m excited for Mickie. I’m excited to see what comes of this. I mean, is she going to be wrestling as well, that would be epic, or is she just going to be the producer? I mean, either way, guys, tweet NWA, tweet, Mickie James. Let her know I want to be on the goddamn show. Okay, I want to be the motherfucking main event of Empowerrr, because that’s what I deserve. Dammit, Mickie. If you’re listening to this, I want to be on that pay per view and I want to be the main event.

