Chelsea Green opens up about her relationship with Sonya Deville.

The duo won the WWE women’s tag team titles earlier this year, but their run got derailed when Deville went down with an ACL injury. Green spoke about this misfortune, as well as her long history with Deville, during a recent interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling.

We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough’, and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things, but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this, to win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment, and then for that to happen, it’s like, ‘God, why?’

Green won’t let the injury to Deville sway her confidence, adding that she is counting down the days that her partner returns.

But on the same hand, whatever is meant to be will be, and I am counting down the months until Sonya can come back and show the world how strong she is. We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I, we like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist.

Back in July Green did an interview discussing how much she and Deville had elevated the women’s tag titles. Check out what she had to say by clicking here, or watch her latest interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)