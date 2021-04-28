Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Chelsea Green recently appeared on the Dave and Creech show to discuss a variety of different topics, including where she hopes to end up going following her WWE release, and how she has her “Hot Mess” character trademarked. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Eyeing ROH, IMPACT, or AEW as a potential landing spot:

So, my contract is totally up July 14th. So, hopefully I get some offers [from] other companies. Either Ring of Honor, IMPACT, AEW. Those are kind of the companies I’m always in touch with because I have so many friends in the industry that work in each of those companies. So, those are on my list. I’d like to go there and do those companies and I just, as of today, started a podcast. So that’s kind of my new passion project.

Says she owns the trademark to her “Hot Mess” character:

So, nobody owns the character. I have worked to get the ‘Hot Mess’ trademarked, and that way, whatever I do with that name, it’s mine. But the good thing was is IMPACT is so relaxed. Even though we made the character in IMPACT, they allowed me to just do it on the independents or if I wanted to try it at NXT or WWE, I was able to. They were very relaxed about that which I really, really appreciated because it’d be kinda sad if I had to leave that character at IMPACT. It’s me.

How that persona was created:

Well, Dutch, Dutch Mantel and I, he worked with IMPACT and we started — how did we start it out? So I was drunk for real after the segment of me getting married because I was really drinking champagne and the segment was so long, it was like 20 minutes so I had finished a bottle and had been handed a second bottle and was drinking that while I was crying on stage so when I went to the back, I was like for real drunk, having a great time and they wanted me to film a follow-up segment to go on TV for the next week. So we sat down in a room and they wanted me to mess my hair up a little bit so we did that and Dutch Mantel said, ‘Why don’t you smear your lipstick?’ I was like, ‘Ah, I don’t wanna do that. I wanna be cute, I don’t wanna do that’ and so I just smeared it a little bit and he was like, ‘More’ and I’m like, ‘No!’ So I did it a little more. He said, ‘More.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, fine.’ So I messed up my whole face and did this crazy, ridiculous promo where I sang The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow or something ridiculous.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)