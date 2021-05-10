Current free agent Chelsea Green was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of different topics, including her short stint in Lucha Underground and her Knockouts title reign in IMPACT, which came right before Green was giving notice to the company saying she was leaving. Highlights are below.

On quitting Impact and joining Lucha Underground prior to going to WWE:

A lot of people speculated what happened, but nobody actually asked me. WWE had never spoken to me. I definitely thought at that time they would hire me, but they didn’t. I didn’t go from IMPACT to WWE, I went to Lucha Underground and I was mad because WWE didn’t want me after I had quit IMPACT. It was heartbreaking. I was coming up on two years at IMPACT and I was really struggling financially. I spent all my money getting a Visa and was flying back and forth and trying to look like a superstar. I decided, ‘I’ve done a lot of awesome things in this company, but I don’t want to be the last one at this party. I want to leave the party before the party kicks me out.

Talks giving Impact notice she was leaving shortly after winning the Knockouts title:

Once I make a decision, I can’t go back on it. I wasn’t supposed to win the title at the Ottawa taping. [Winning the title] wasn’t on my radar and I was okay with that. I never thought I deserved the title because I was so new to wrestling and learning how to be a TV wrestler. I went into the taping knowing I was going to give my notice. I was going to wait until the last day and I won the title on the second to last day. When they told me, I was like, ‘Holy shit.’ My mind was blown. I told myself, ‘they’re giving me a huge opportunity, they have faith in me, I will do them proud and see where it goes.’ After I won, I went to the hotel and was up all night. I sent an email saying, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t be at the company any longer’ at three in the morning. It was weighing on me and I needed them to know that they gave me something so precious and I was already checked out. We had a good conversation and I told them whatever the plans were, I would go through with it. I shouldn’t have even accepted [the title].

