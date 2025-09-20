Chelsea Green has provided an update on the status of her “Secret Hervice” faction.

Since the group’s launch, Piper Niven has served as Green’s “head of security” under the alias Slaygent P. However, Niven has not appeared on WWE television in nearly a month after being pulled from the August 29th episode of SmackDown, with no explanation given at the time.

On September 20th, Green addressed the situation on social media, announcing that her enforcer is currently away on a “top-secret special assignment.”

In the meantime, she revealed that she is accepting “intel dossiers” for possible temporary replacements in the role of head of security.

Green added that “only those with a license to slay, investigative background of HERlock Holmes and an impeccable record of SHEcurity will be looked at” for consideration.