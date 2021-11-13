Pro-wrestling star Chelsea Green recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co about a variety of different topics, including details about her wedding planning with Matt Cardona, and how she sees herself exploring AEW as an option in the future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says AEW may be something she will explore in the future:

“I guess the one promotion that I haven’t gone to is AEW. It’s not like crazy to say. I’ve done. I’ve done everything else. But I have yet to step in the official AEW ring. I was at All In, the only females match on the card. But I think it’s time to explore that option, something I haven’t explored for the past kind of six months. And who knows, maybe 2022 Is my year.”

On her wedding with Matt Cardona:

“We are close to the date. Oh my gosh, we’re like 49 days out or something or 50 days out. Wedding Planning is going really well. It seems almost too easy. So maybe ask me in a month and I’ll be a crazy Bridezilla. I’m not really sure. But for right now. It’s been really awesome. I had all my girlfriend’s at my dress fitting the other day. I’ve had my Canadian bachelorette party and now I have my American bachelorette party coming up. So life is good. I’ve got one of my wedding dresses hanging out beside me here.”