Chelsea Green is recovering after undergoing a medical procedure.

The WWE Superstar took to Instagram to share that she recently had a heart procedure done to address SVT (supraventricular tachycardia), a condition that causes an abnormally fast heart rate. According to Green, the issue had gone undiagnosed for years before finally being confirmed.

“After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT,” Green wrote via social media. “And I was able to get a heart procedure done!”

That’s a long time coming.

Green went on to provide a quick update on how she’s doing post-procedure, noting that everything appears to have gone smoothly.

“3 hours later and I’m on the mend.”

The post also included a photo of Green resting in a hospital bed, with her significant other, fellow WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, by her side offering support.

No word yet on how this may impact her in-ring schedule, but the early signs seem encouraging.