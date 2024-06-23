Chelsea Green is on a championship mission.

But for a different kind of championship.

After pulling off the upset victory on WWE Raw this week to qualify for Women’s Money In The Bank, where the winner is guaranteed a future title shot at their preferred time and place, Green has an idea in mind which title she is going after.

And currently, it does not exist.

Green surfaced on social media on Sunday and wrote about how when she wins the WWE Women’s Championship, she is going to start a petition to bring back the old WWE Divas Championship.

“When I win I’m starting a petition to change the WWE Womens Championship back to the Divas Championship,” Green wrote via X on Sunday.

Green made similar comments during a recent interview appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.”