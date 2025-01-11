– With her victory in a Women’s Rumble match at the NXT Dade City live event on Friday night, Lola Vice has earned a future championship match against NXT Women’s Champion Giulia. The two had a stare down in the ring after the battle royal wrapped up.

Lola Vice wins the rumble match. Guilia made a surprise appearance after 😱😱😱 #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/uWE4MzNbXk — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025

– Chelsea Green wants to become “The Diva Killer.” During an interview with WittyWhittier, the WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke of her interest in having “Divas Only Open Challenges” against the likes of Maryse and The Bella Twins.

“I would love to be the Diva Killer,” she said. “I mean, I would love an open challenge, Divas Only. The Diva Killer, I’ll invite Maryse.”

Green continued, “I already put it out there into the universe. I will invite Nikki. I will invite Brie. I will invite any diva that wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me.”

