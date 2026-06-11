Chelsea Green recently appeared as a guest on The Early Bird Special for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion (see video below), the former WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke about her emerging Hollywood career, as she prepares for the release of ‘Red Wedding,’ her debut horror movie project.

While touching on the topic, Green spoke about wanting to follow in the footsteps of John Cena.

“The only person I want advice from is John Cena because John Cena has done it the way I want to do it, which is he started from ground zero and he’s built his resume,” Green stated. “Not only has he built his resume from the ground up, but you can tell based on his growth in every movie or voiceover or tv show that he’s still growing. He’s still training as an actor. He’s still practicing and honing his craft, that’s what I want to do.”

Green doesn’t want to live-and-die strictly based on the name she has created for herself through years of work in WWE.

“I don’t want to be given roles because I’m Chelsea Green from WWE, I don’t want that,” she continued. “I want to start from the little roles and build my way up and make sure that I’m learning as I go because this is a whole new field that I know nothing about. I have been non-stop texting his wife, Shay, and I keep them posted on the projects I’m doing and all that stuff. Yeah, he’s really the only person that I can look at and think, I want to emulate that. A lot of times, I don’t want to emulate anyone, I just want my own path. The minute that you try to follow in someone else’s footsteps is the minute that you get lost in the sauce and you don’t know where to go.”