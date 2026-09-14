Chen discussed his first appearance for Pro Wrestling NOAH in an interview published by the promotion ahead of N-1 VICTORY 2026. The former WWE talent said he was excited to step into a ring he had followed closely, even while acknowledging some nerves about the debut.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There are parts of me that are nervous because it’s my first time, but the excitement is stronger because I get to step into a NOAH ring that I’ve watched a lot.”

Asked about his impression of the company, Chen explained why the opportunity means so much to him.

“It’s a ring at one of the highest levels in the world, and for me, when I think of Japanese professional wrestling, I think of NOAH. Japanese pro wrestling is one of a kind, and I think NOAH has its own unique world within it.”

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official Chen interview. English quotations translated from the original Japanese publication.