Chen picked up a major opening-night win over Takashi Sugiura in N-1 VICTORY 2026 and said he is already focused on the next step. Chen gave his comments directly to Pro Wrestling NOAH after the match.
“I was able to get two points by winning my first NOAH event and my first N-1 VICTORY at the historic Korakuen Hall.”
He said the result will not change his focus.
“I would like to celebrate this victory, but I am already looking ahead and concentrating on what comes next. Of course, my aim is first place in the block, winning the tournament, facing Tetsuya Naito, and ultimately the GHC Heavyweight Championship.”