Another big match has been announced for the debut of WWE NXT on The CW.

During the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, TNA Wrestling star Zachary Wentz appeared once again.

While appearing on the show this week, it was announced that Wentz has accepted Wes Lee’s challenge for a Chicago Street Fight.

The bout will take place as part of the WWE NXT on CW debut episode on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.