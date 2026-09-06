You can officially pencil in a new title tilt for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds will run it back with Divine Dominion later this month, this time in a Chicago Street Fight.

During the September 5 episode of AEW Collision from Allen, Texas, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor issued a challenge to former champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for a rematch at AEW All Out 2026.

Hayter and Windsor raised the stakes by calling for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships to be defended in a Chicago Street Fight.

The challenge didn’t take long to become official, as commentary subsequently announced that AEW President Tony Khan had signed off on the stipulation for the September 26 pay-per-view in the Chicago area.

The two teams previously collided at AEW All In: London on August 30 at Wembley Stadium, where Hayter and Windsor defeated Bayne and Kross to capture the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships and bring Divine Dominion’s title reign to an end.

Divine Dominion quickly worked their way back into the championship picture. On the September 2 post-All In episode of AEW Dynamite, Bayne defeated Windsor in singles competition to strengthen their case for another shot at the gold.

The rematch is now official, with The Brawling Birds defending against Divine Dominion in a Chicago Street Fight at AEW All Out on Saturday, September 26.

Also officially advertised for the 9/26 All Out show at NOW Arena is Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, as well as Cope & Cage putting their AEW World Tag-Team Championships up for grabs in a three-way ladder match against FTR and The Young Bucks.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage from Hoffman Estates, Illinois.