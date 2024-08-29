The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view is already starting to take shape.

Coming out of the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend at Wembley Stadium, the focus on this week’s AEW Dynamite show at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on Wednesday night quickly shifted to the upcoming AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 show.

Added to the upcoming AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 show scheduled for September 7 at NOW Arena is Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page IV inside a Steel Cage, MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, and a Chicago Street Fight stipulation was announced for the CMLL Women’s World Championship tilt between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander.

Also scheduled for the 9/7 PPV in “The Windy City” is Will Ospreay vs. PAC for the AEW International Championship.

