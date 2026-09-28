Chihiro Hashimoto left wXw’s Pro-Wrestling Grand Prix with two prizes on Sunday. She defeated Kanji to win the Femmes Fatales tournament and the wXw Women’s World Championship in Oberhausen, Germany.

wXw confirmed both results after the September 27 match. The promotion had put the title and tournament victory on the line together, giving the final a consequence beyond the trophy.

Meiko Satomura presented the championship to Hashimoto after the match. wXw identified Satomura as its 2018 Femmes Fatales winner and called Hashimoto her student, making the handoff part of the night’s story rather than a routine title presentation.

Hashimoto has also worked across Japan this month, including a DDT anniversary show earlier in September. Sunday’s result gives her a championship in Germany after beating Kanji, with the presentation coming from a former winner of the same tournament.

Source: wXw Germany and the promotion’s Pro-Wrestling Grand Prix event page.