Our Lady Peace is reclaiming ownership of their song “Whatever,” which was previously used as Chris Benoit’s WWE entrance theme. The band had stopped performing it years before Benoit’s tragic double-murder suicide in 2007. Now, they’re bringing it back, with lead singer Raine Maida emphasizing its strong mental health message.

Maida explained that the band wanted to take control of the song, distancing it from the negative association with Benoit, and highlighting the importance of reaching out for help. During their performance, they shared resources for those struggling with mental health.

Maida said, “We’re playing Whatever, which we did for WWE and it’s kind of got a terrible (Chris Benoit) story attached. But we’re taking it back as there’s a good mental health message. We decided to take back ownership of this song because it is our song. And it has to do with mental health, and that’s how we’re taking control. This is about not being scared to reach out. And we’ll put a hotline up at the end of the song but for anyone that is struggling, there is hope, there is help, and sometimes it’s just three digits away. This is called Whatever.”

Isla Dawn, who was released by WWE in February 2025 alongside other wrestlers like Cedric Alexander and Karl Anderson, has posted her first video since her release.

In the video, she reassures fans not to grieve for her, stating that she’s not “dead yet” and while it’s common to honor those who pass away, there’s no need to mourn her departure. She shared this message through a vignette on social media, signaling her intention to continue her wrestling career.

Dawn said, “One of the sad facts of life is that you won’t hear all the good things that people have to say about you until you’re gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is just a little too late. ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna miss her. Oh, my God, she was a champion. She was a star. She did not deserve this.’ Did I deserve this? No, but I did need it. I was bleeding out, and this, this was the pressure on the gauze. I was crashing. This is the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing that it wasn’t quite my time. ‘The White Witch’ is gone. ‘The Unholy Enchantress,’ buried in the grave. Two-time Tag Team Champion, ashes in an urn. But don’t grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet.”

On February 21, WWE filed to trademark “Kalyx” under entertainment services.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

At WrestleMania 27, Michael Cole had a rare match against Jerry Lawler, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as the referee. Cole won the match following a reversed decision by the anonymous RAW General Manager.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Cole reminisced about the time CM Punk accidentally knocked out his tooth before the event. He said,

“I had a little run when I was a heel where I actually got in the ring. Terrible, but I took bumps. I got my tooth knocked out. CM Punk, during the day, as I was going over the match with Jerry, he just decided to run across the ring and give me a knee lift. Dummy me didn’t move out of the way, and he knocked my tooth out. During the match, Jerry hit me with a dropkick and knocked my other tooth out.”