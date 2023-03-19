Chris Bey and Ace Austin, two newer members of the Bullet Club, are really clamoring to defend their IMPACT tag team titles against FTR.

Bey discussed this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where Bey called FTR a great team, one that they would love to test themselves against. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wanting a match with FTR:

There’s a there’s a team that comes into mind, a three-letter team. Their initials are FTR. I believe that they even posted something about the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships not long ago. Well, we are here. They are a great team, and what better way to test you against a great team.

Says fans would go nuts for the two teams facing each other:

So, if we could get an interpromotional, unification thing going, the fans will get something they maybe never even knew they wanted, but when they get it, they will love and appreciate the magic we can create against those guys.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bey spoke about what winning the IMPACT tag team titles meant to him and Austin. You can read about that here.