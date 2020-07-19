 Chris Bey Defeats Willie Mack To Become New X-Division Champion At IMPACT Slammiversary

On tonight’s IMPACT Slammiverary, Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to become the new X-Division champion. Bey won the bout after poking Mack in the eye and cradling him for the upset victory. This is his first championship with the promotion.

Full Slammiverary results here.

