IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Chris Bey took to Twitter earlier today and took a shot at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, joking about the Hollywood A-lister’s insane workout schedule.

The Great One would see the Dashing One’s video and write, “Chris, you already know this is a bunch of bullshit. I start my cardio at 4am, not 5am! Wtf.”

See the exchange below.