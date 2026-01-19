Chris Bey opened up in an emotional social media statement posted this past weekend.

The TNA Wrestling star took to X to explain why he broke down in tears for the first time in months.

“I cried yesterday… let me explain,” his post began. “Last week I went down to the dungeon 2.0. I had an amazing time and witnessed some amazing things. So grateful for the invite. Then it hit me hard this week.”

Bey continued, “A bunch of my friends are signing to new promotions or doing cool things in their promotions, friends doing well in the indies. TNA moved over to AMC. I’m still struggling to get out of bed daily. In the gym yesterday in the middle of my workout I just broke down. Tears flowed through my eyes like they haven’t in a few months. I couldn’t help but think “where would I be if I didn’t get hurt?”. Eventually, I wiped my eyes and picked up the dumbbells and did my next set. Continued to complete my workout. It’s okay to be transparent and vulnerable, it’s okay to feel. It’s not okay to give up. I love you all #GSET.”

