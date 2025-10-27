Chris Bey has had an extremely tough past 365 days.
On Monday, October 27, the TNA Wrestling veteran surfaced via social media to share a statement on the one-year anniversary of the day he competed in a match during a taping of TNA iMPACT that nearly resulted in him losing his ability to walk, let alone ever wrestle again.
Bey, a former member of the tag-team ABC with Ace Austin, took to his official Facebook page to release the following statement:
10.27.24
Wrestling has always been my life LONG before I made it a career. Since I was 3 I’ve been addicted and I’ve known this was what I wanted to do with my life. Rarely does one get to chase and achieve their dreams. If this was to be the end of my journey, I had no regrets in the decisions I’ve made that led me to this moment. Had a lot of conversations with God, and understanding that I was still alive for a purpose made me push everyday with an unimaginable strength and drive. The support of my amazing girlfriend, the best tag team partner ever, TNA and the entire wrestling world kept me feeling like I mattered and I was cared about. I’m so grateful and thankful for all of it. The work from doctors and staff, top notch. Today, I celebrate life because a year ago I thought it was the end of mine.
Greatest Story Ever Told is far from over.
I love you all. – Chris
Brittnie Brooks, the significant other of Chris Bey, released the following statement today via her Facebook page as well, which Bey shared to his own along with the aforementioned statement:
one year ago today, our lives changed forever when @dashingchrisbey suffered a severe spinal cord injury and broken neck during a match.
by far the worst day of my life hearing the news and being so unsure about what was going on.
thanks to TNA, and their quick reaction time, i was able to make it to the hospital in Detroit literally about 12 hrs after the injury happened, despite living across the country in Arizona at the time. being by chris’s side and making sure he knew he wasn’t alone was the most important thing to me.
between getting the news that he probably will never walk again, and trying my best to be strong for him, the following two months of traveling back and forth to visit him in the hospital and also still tend to my knee (which i was rehabbing from my ACL tear) was very difficult.
everyday them coming in and telling him to move his toes and just not being able to was so hard to see. when you love someone, it’s so heartbreaking to see them in so much pain and uncertainty.
but still, he persisted and defied every single thing they told him he wouldn’t be able to do.
by time he was discharged in december, he was able to move his legs, by our 2nd week of being home in vegas he was out the wheelchair, able to walk with a walker, and 2 weeks later he was on crutches, and 2 weeks after, walking with no assistance.
chris is one of the strongest-willed and physically strongest person i’ve ever met.
to add onto that, when you go thru a spinal cord injury it’s so much more than not being able to walk. his first week in the hospital he couldn’t move his arms, couldn’t hold his phone, couldn’t feed himself, let alone internally digest the food.
so many of his body systems were and still are changed forever.
i will never understand the pain he went thru, (and continues to go thru daily) but his drive and dedication inspires me daily to constantly be better.
im so honored to be by his side and be able to call him mine.
i love you so much @dashingchrisbey , and proud is an understatement.
this is the greatest story ever told, and i’m so happy to be apart of every chapter.
