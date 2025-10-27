Chris Bey has had an extremely tough past 365 days.

On Monday, October 27, the TNA Wrestling veteran surfaced via social media to share a statement on the one-year anniversary of the day he competed in a match during a taping of TNA iMPACT that nearly resulted in him losing his ability to walk, let alone ever wrestle again.

Bey, a former member of the tag-team ABC with Ace Austin, took to his official Facebook page to release the following statement:

10.27.24

Wrestling has always been my life LONG before I made it a career. Since I was 3 I’ve been addicted and I’ve known this was what I wanted to do with my life. Rarely does one get to chase and achieve their dreams. If this was to be the end of my journey, I had no regrets in the decisions I’ve made that led me to this moment. Had a lot of conversations with God, and understanding that I was still alive for a purpose made me push everyday with an unimaginable strength and drive. The support of my amazing girlfriend, the best tag team partner ever, TNA and the entire wrestling world kept me feeling like I mattered and I was cared about. I’m so grateful and thankful for all of it. The work from doctors and staff, top notch. Today, I celebrate life because a year ago I thought it was the end of mine.

Greatest Story Ever Told is far from over.

I love you all. – Chris

Brittnie Brooks, the significant other of Chris Bey, released the following statement today via her Facebook page as well, which Bey shared to his own along with the aforementioned statement: